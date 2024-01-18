WORLD
Exclusive Interview with Türkiye's First Astronaut Alper Gezeravci
“I am so happy. Extremely happy and extremely honoured and privileged to carry out this mission” Türkiye’s inaugural astronaut Alper Gezeravci tells TRT World ahead of his scheduled launch. Gezeravci will be travelling as part of the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 3, alongside Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.
January 18, 2024
