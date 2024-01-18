TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's historic space mission sets milestone for future projects: Altun
Ahead of Türkiye's first astronaut embarking on a groundbreaking journey, Türkiye's Communications Director wishes success for the mission, saying that it marks the start of an extraordinary chapter in the broader vision of the Turkish Century.
Türkiye's historic space mission sets milestone for future projects: Altun
Referring to the visionary leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun said, "The unfolding space mission is a testament to the nation's dedication to embracing challenges and pursuing ambitious goals, guided by a powerful vision." /Photo: AA / Others
January 18, 2024

As Türkiye anticipates the space mission of its first would-be space traveller, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote on X, "Türkiye proudly witnesses the initiation of its inaugural human space mission, marking a historic entry into the cosmos."

"The achievement unfolds as a realisation of a long-cherished dream within the overarching narrative of the Turkish Century," he said on Thursday, adding:

"The mission signifies a breakthrough in Türkiye's space endeavours and sets a milestone for present and future projects."

"The journey represents the start of an extraordinary chapter in the broader vision of the Turkish Century, as well as fortifying the nation's presence beyond Earth," he expressed.

Referring to the visionary leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said, "The unfolding space mission is a testament to the nation's dedication to embracing challenges and pursuing ambitious goals, guided by a powerful vision."

The communications director wished success for the country's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, who has a pivotal role in this mission dedicated to scientific exploration and space discoveries.

The mission has been coordinated under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Turkish Space Agency.

RelatedTech minister unveils Türkiye's Space Program on eve of historic liftoff
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us