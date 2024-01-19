January 19, 2024
Strike brings Northern Ireland to standstill
Schools closed, transport services were cancelled and icy roads were left ungritted in sub-zero temperatures in a dispute over pay. The collapse of Northern Ireland's power-sharing government in 2022 has left public sector workers earning less than their counterparts in the rest of the UK. TRT World's Claire Herriot has been on the picket lines talking to workers and this is her report
