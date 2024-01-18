January 18, 2024
WORLD
Türkiye's Erdogan hails mission as Türkiye sends first traveller to space
As Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravci soars into the space, President Erdogan underlines the critical role of the mission, not just scientifically but also as a catalyst for the next generation.
/ Others
