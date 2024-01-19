January 19, 2024
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Humanitarian groups criticise WEF
The World Economic Forum is wrapping up on Friday in Davos. The 54th annual business gathering has been held against what the forum president has described as the most challenging backdrop to date. As the uber wealthy rubbed shoulders and made deals, humanitarian groups have questioned what's been achieved to help those less fortunate. Melinda Nucifora sent this report from Davos.
Humanitarian groups criticise WEF / Others
Explore