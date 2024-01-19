January 19, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has very publicly rejected the American position, saying his military will achieve complete victory over Hamas. He's also said there will be no Palestinian state during his leadership, clearly pointing towards a future in which he sees Israel controlling the territory of any future state for Palestinians. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding explains.
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future? / Others
Explore