WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has very publicly rejected the American position, saying his military will achieve complete victory over Hamas. He's also said there will be no Palestinian state during his leadership, clearly pointing towards a future in which he sees Israel controlling the territory of any future state for Palestinians. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding explains.
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future? / Others
January 19, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us