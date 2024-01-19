WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uganda hosts 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala
The 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, also known as NAM, has kicked off in Uganda, with global conflicts and climate change at the top of the agenda. NAM is the largest association of nations after the UN, and was to bring together third world countries, and give them a platform to push interests that don't converge with those of the world's largest powers. The summit's relevance has grown as its members catch up economically and technologically with the global north but its an increasingly precarious balancing act is as major divides re-emerge. Shoaib Hasan reports
19th NAM Summit opens in Uganda / Others
January 19, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us