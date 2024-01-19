WORLD
Türkiye’s First Astronaut Blasts Off Into Space
Turkiye capped off a major goal in its bid to become a space faring country. Colonel Alper Gezeravci, a decorated fighter pilot, made history by being Turkiye's 1st astronaut, having blasted off Thursday from the Kennedy Space centre in Florida. Together with his American, Italian and Swedish crewmates, Gezeravci will dock with the international space station, where he will experiment with everything from human physiology to industrial advancements. James Kim has more. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Halit Mirahmetoglu General Manager of GUHEM Andy Turnage Executive Director at Association of Space Explorers
January 19, 2024
