Ankara Calls For Restraint After Iran and Pakistan Launch Attacks Into Each Other’s Territory
Its one crisis after another in the Middle East... While Iran and Pakistan have carried out reciprocal strikes into each other s territory, the US and UK keep hitting Tehran-backed Houthi sites in Yemen. And it s all happening against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has inflamed already tense conflicts in the region. And Ankara warns bigger threats may be ahead. Zeynep Gokce tells us more. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Hannan Hussain Political Analyst Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at HKU
January 19, 2024
