January 19, 2024
WORLD
NATO kicks off biggest drills since Cold War
NATO will begin its largest military exercise since the Cold War next week. 90,000 troops will take part to test the alliance’s response to a possible Russian attack. NATO military chiefs announced the exercise in Brussels on Thursday and said alliance militaries had to be ready for war, and civilian populations can no longer afford to take peace in Europe for granted. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
