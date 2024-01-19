While Israel's indiscriminate attacks have left Gaza devastated, the overwhelming majority of the international community has rejected this injustice, Türkiye's vice president has told the non-aligned world leaders.

Speaking at a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda on Friday, Cevdet Yilmaz criticised the UN Security Council for failing to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, battered by over three months of Israeli ground assault and bombardment, and urged its reformation.

"Throughout its history, the Non-Aligned Movement has been one of the prominent flag bearers for a peaceful, just, and credible international order," Yilmaz said as he addressed the heads of state and government from 123 nations as a special guest at the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the NAM.

"In the six decades that passed, the world has witnessed many atrocities and violent conflicts. Yet, the devastation inflicted on Palestinians since October 7 by the indiscriminate attacks of Israel in Gaza has been unprecedented in many aspects," he added.

Related Those passing judgment on human rights ignore Gaza brutality: Erdogan

'The world is bigger than five'

"Our motto, 'the world is bigger than five,' captures the international community's rightful call for just, effective and strengthened multilateralism, with the UN at its heart. A fairer and more just world is possible, this is also what this movement stands for," Yilmaz said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often repeated the mantra, "the world is bigger than five," which refers to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — that wield veto power in the body.

Calling for UN reform, he has criticised the fact that these countries can block crucial international binding resolutions regarding various delicate matters.

Vice President Yilmaz said in his speech that the unfolding crisis in Gaza has made one thing clear: "There can be no lasting peace in the Middle East without settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

A lasting solution can only be possible through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

Suggesting that Türkiye is well-suited to help resolve the issue and improve the international system as a transformative actor in the region and international affairs, he pointed to Ankara's work to bring an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as to restore stability in Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and elsewhere.