January 19, 2024
WORLD
Palestinian girl lost hearing in 2008 war, learns Quran in sign language
Malak al Kurdi lost her hearing and speaking abilities because of the phosphorus bombs that Israel dropped on her neighbourhood during its 2008 offensive. Today, with the help of her mom, she is learning the Quran in sign language, along with other disabled Palestinian children in Gaza’s Rafah, to navigate the psychological trauma of constant Israeli attacks.
