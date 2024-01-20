WORLD
US professor says facing death threats over pro-Palestine advocacy
He has been labelled as the “most dangerous professor in America” by the Canary Mission, a Zionist group in the US. Hatem Bazian, lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, says he has received life threats, harassment and insults in the past few months. He tells TRT World that one of his employees working with American Muslims for Palestine received a gunshot in her car window.
US professor says facing death threats over pro-Palestine advocacy / Others
January 20, 2024
