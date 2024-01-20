WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan suspends its membership of eastern African trade bloc
Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army led by al Burhan, head of the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April.
Sudan suspends its membership of eastern African trade bloc
Decision to exit IGAD is a reaction to the trade bloc's failure to respect Sudan’s decision to stop involvement in the country’s internal affairs, Sudan FM says/ Photo: AFP Archive
January 20, 2024

Sudan's government has announced that it is suspending its membership in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

A statement issued on Saturday by the Foreign Ministry in the capital Khartoum, which is loyal to the army led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, said the decision is a reaction to the eight-country eastern African trade bloc's failure to respect Sudan’s decision to stop involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

RelatedHow the world is reacting to Sudan crisis

'Offensive communique'

The Foreign Ministry statement comes a day after the IGAD discussed the conflict in Sudan in the Ugandan capital Kampala where it invited the leader of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

“Sudan boycotted the summit, and the final communique of the meeting included language that Sudan deemed disrespectful to its sovereignty and offensive to the families of victims of atrocities committed by rebel militias,” the Sudanese government said in a statement.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

RelatedDate with disaster: How war has destroyed Sudan's vital industry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us