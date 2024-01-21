TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks for Gaza, regional security issues
Hakan Fidan talks with his Omani counterpart over the phone, discussing the situation in Palestine's Gaza and regional security issues, Turkish diplomatic sources express.
Turkish foreign minister will also participate in the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday addressing "the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question."
January 21, 2024

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al Busaidi discussed over phone the situation in Gaza and regional security issues, Turkish diplomatic sources say.

They also discussed cooperation between the two nations on Sunday, according to the sources.

Turkish foreign minister will also participate in the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday addressing “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

During his visit to New York, Fidan is also set to hold bilateral meetings.

Israel has killed more than 25,000 people in Palestine's Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

