Monday, January 22, 2024

1706 GMT — Russia and the US have exchanged blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine, with the Kremlin's top diplomat accusing Washington of attempting to steal Kiev's resources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of drawing out the conflict by continuing to supply arms to Ukraine's forces, which he said are "incapable" of inflicting a "strategic defeat on Russia" or "to at least weaken my country." Lavrov told the UN Security Council.

Robert Wood, the US deputy envoy to the UN, dismissed Lavrov's accusations as "conspiracy theories and baseless accusations," which, he said, do not "erase the fact that Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity started this war."

Moscow's top diplomat further alleged that "most of" Ukraine's major manufacturing plants have been sold to Washington, and said Ukraine's "arable lands are under an indefinite lease" to the US

More updates 👇

1716 GMT — UN rights office deplores killing of civilians in Donetsk

The UN human rights office has lamented the civilian deaths due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control.

"We deplore the killing of civilians in an attack on the occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk yesterday, when two local markets and a nearby residential area were struck," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Shamdasani said that the human rights office is trying to obtain more information about the attack despite its lack of access to Donetsk and other Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

1654 GMT — Tusk calls Ukraine-Russia war fight 'between good and evil'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called the conflict in Ukraine a battle between "good and evil," and vowed more support for Ukraine on his first visit to the war-torn country since returning to power.

The surprise trip came as the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for a weekend attack on a Baltic gas terminal, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

1432 GMT — Zelenskyy angers Russia over 'historically' Ukrainian regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angered Moscow by accusing it of "oppressing" Ukrainians living in parts of Russia "historically inhabited by Ukrainians".

Vladimir Putin's ally, former president Dmitry Medvedev, blasted Zelenskyy's decree as a "propaganda move."

"There is nothing to comment on because Ukrainians are Russians," Medvedev, said on Telegram.

1402 GMT — Ukrainian president welcomes new defence aid package by Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a new defence aid package by neighbouring Poland.

“We appreciate Poland's unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs,” Zelenskyy said on X, following talks with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Noting that he and Tusk had “very productive negotiations” regarding all aspects of their bilateral relations, Zelenskyy said that the new form of cooperation between the two countries includes a Polish loan for Ukraine.

1311 GMT — UK eases travel warning for parts of western Ukraine

Britain partially eased its travel guidance for western regions of Ukraine, citing the country's strong air defences against Russian attacks.

Britain had advised its citizens against all travel to Ukraine following Russia's offensive in February 2022.

But, updated advice published, said it was relaxing that guidance for those with urgent family or business commitments in the west of the country, including Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Chernivtsi.

1000 GMT — Russia blames Kiev for attack on Baltic gas terminal

The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine for an attack that started a fire at the gas terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga over the weekend.

A gas facility belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), was set ablaze on Sunday in the western port town, close to Russia's border with Estonia.

"The Kiev regime continues to show its bestial face. They are striking civil infrastructure, people," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the incident.

The gas terminal is more than 850 kilometres (530 miles) from Ukraine.

0944 GMT — Kremlin says Donetsk attack shows Kiev's 'vicious side'

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of using indiscriminate weapons and attacking civilian infrastructure after 27 people were killed in the shelling of a market in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday.

"The Kiev regime continues showing its vicious side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

0929 GMT — Russia says it is taking measures after suspected Ukrainian attack on fuel terminal

Russia's military and other government agencies are taking the necessary measures, including when it comes to air defences, after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian fuel export terminal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia's Novatek said on Sunday it had been forced to suspend some operations at the terminal and "technological process" at an adjacent complex due to a fire which Ukrainian media said was the result of a drone attack.

0850 GMT — Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced draft legislation that could pave the way for foreigners fighting against Russia in his country to receive Ukrainian citizenship.

Thousands of foreigners rushed at the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's forces trying to wrest control of the country and topple Ukraine's leadership.

"Foreign volunteers who took up arms to defend Ukraine, all those who fight for Ukraine's freedom as if it were their homeland. And Ukraine will become such for them," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

0537 GMT — Ukraine says it downed eight Russian drones overnight

Russian forces struck Ukraine with eight Iranian-designed attack drones overnight, Kiev said, adding that its air defence systems repelled the barrage.

"The enemy attacked with eight attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation," the air force said in a statement.

It added that the drones had been downed by defence systems in several southern and central regions of Ukraine.

There were no immediate reports of damage caused by falling debris.

