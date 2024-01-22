Protests against France's contentious immigration law have taken place in various cities nationwide, with the capital being the focal point.

A demonstration that kicked off at Trocadero Square in Paris on Sunday saw the participation of trade unions and lawmakers from the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI, or France Unbowed) party, including Mathilde Panot, Thomas Portes and Rachel Keke.

The protesters, claiming the law to be "racist" and directed at immigrants and French citizens with dual nationality, called for granting residence permits to everyone residing in the country.

Due to the demonstration, various metro stations such as Concorde and Tuileries were closed.

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), said on X that a total of 150,000 people marched nationwide, including 25,000 in Paris, to express their opposition to the immigration law.

According to reports in the French press, the Ministry of the Interior announced that 16,000 people participated in the demonstrations in Paris and 75,000 nationwide.

The immigration law, approved in Parliament on December 19, 2023, links rental support and family allowances provided to foreigners living in the country to certain employment conditions.

According to the law, employed foreigners can benefit from rental support three months after arriving in France, while non-working individuals can avail themselves of rental support after five years.