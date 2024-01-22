WORLD
Thousands of people displaced in southern Lebanon
As Israel and Hezbollah continue to carry-out cross-border attacks, villages are caught in the crossfire. In southern Lebanon, tens of thousands of people have been displaced, but a few have stayed behind, unwilling to leave their homes despite heavy shelling. TRT World's Randolph Nogel met some of those who have remained in the border village of Rachaya Al Fakhar.
January 22, 2024
