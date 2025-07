China Q4 GDP rose 5.2%, missing estimates of 5.3%

In 2010 China dethroned Japan as the world's second largest economy a title held by Tokyo for much of the previous four decades. Many analysts predicted that with its pace of GDP growth at the time around 10% between 2000 and 2010 - China would overtake the US as the largest economy by the late 2020s. The picture is much less optimistic today. Emre Boz reports.