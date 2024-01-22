TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces ‘neutralise' 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria
Defence ministry says that the terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Euphrates Shield zone.
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
January 22, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Euphrates Shield zone, a ministry statement said on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following fresh PKK attacks in recent days, taking the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers in separate attacks.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

