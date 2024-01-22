Is North Korea's display of military aggression a sign of escalating danger?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently declared a shift in policies, emphasizing intensified weapons testing and officially abandoning the pursuit of reunification. While asserting a reluctance to initiate a war, he also made it clear that North Korea would not hesitate to engage in one if necessary. With the indications of increased collaboration with Russia, there is a growing concern about the potential for an emboldened Pyongyang to pose a greater threat on the international stage. Guests: Tim Shorrock Journalist Daniel A. Pinkston Lecturer in International Relations with Troy University Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator