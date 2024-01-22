Israeli forces, advancing deep into western Khan Younis in Gaza's bloodiest fighting of the new year so far, stormed one hospital and placed another under siege, cutting the wounded off from trauma care, Palestinian officials said.

Troops advanced for the first time into the al Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast, west of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza on Monday.

There, they stormed the Al Khair hospital and were arresting medical staff, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qidra told Reuters news agency.

There was no immediate word from Israel on the situation at the hospital. The military spokesperson's office had no comment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said tanks had also surrounded another Khan Younis hospital, al Amal, headquarters of the rescue agency, which had lost contact with its staff there.

Qidra said at least 50 people were killed overnight in Khan Younis, while the sieges of medical facilities meant dozens of dead and wounded were beyond the reach of rescuers.

"The Israeli occupation is preventing ambulance vehicles from moving to recover bodies of martyrs and the wounded from western Khan Younis," he said.

Israel says Hamas fighters operate from in and around hospitals, which Hamas and medical staff deny.

"Hamas embeds its operation within and under hospitals and other medical facilities," said Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry branch that coordinates with the Palestinians. "A particular effort led by a dedicated team has been put on making sure that civilians have access to medical care."

Residents said bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in southern Gaza since the war began in October, as Israeli tanks surged across Khan Younis from the east towards the Mediterranean coast.

Video filmed from afar showed scattered civilians wandering a ghost city, crowded with tents with abandoned laundry flapping on lines, as gunfire rattled and columns of smoke rose into the sky.

Israel launched an offensive last week to capture Khan Younis, which it now says is the principal headquarters of the Hamas fighters responsible for the October 7 attacks.

The newest phase of the war has brought fighting deep into the last corners of the enclave now packed with those who fled bombardment. At least 25,295 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, Gaza health authorities said in an update on Monday.

The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are now penned into Rafah just south of Khan Younis and Deir al Balah just north of it, crammed into public buildings and vast camps of tents made from plastic sheets lashed to wooden frames.

Buried in hospital grounds

At Nasser Hospital, the only major hospital still accessible in Khan Younis and the largest still functioning in Gaza, video showed the trauma ward overwhelmed with wounded being treated on a floor splashed with blood. Relatives wailed, surrounding small wounded children being treated several to a bed.

Men were digging graves inside the hospital grounds because it was no longer safe to venture out to the cemetery. Authorities said 40 people were buried in the hospital grounds. A man placed the tiny body of a toddler wrapped inside a white shroud into a shallow hole in the sand.

"It's very difficult to leave the complex and go to any cemetery and bury them because we're under siege and anyone who leaves the complex is targeted," said Abdelkarim Ahmad, participating in the burials.

"Last night we lived through a horrifying night - the shelling wouldn't stop for even one minute. Buildings would shake with us inside, shrapnel would fall on us."

The Israeli military made no mention of the huge battle in Khan Younis in a morning update, giving details of combat only in other areas.