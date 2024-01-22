WORLD
1 MIN READ
22 delegates at stake for Republicans in New Hampsire primary
After his crushing victory in Iowa last week Donald Trump will be looking to take another step towards securing the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday. Voters in New Hampshire will be making their choice between Trump and his former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the only two candidates left in the race. Even if Haley wins in New Hampshire, it’s likely to be just a blip in Trump’s eventual coronation, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
Republican Race Intensifies / Others
January 22, 2024
