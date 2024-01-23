WORLD
1 MIN READ
Reports: Israel proposes two-month pause to free hostages
A plan on how fighting in Gaza could be paused for up to two months has been put forward by Israel. The proposal has reportedly been passed-on to negotiators to deliver to Hamas after being approved by Israel's war cabinet. It comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing domestic and international pressure over the conflict in Gaza. On Monday, Israel stormed one hospital in the south and put another under siege. Andy Roesgen reports.
Israel proposes two-month Gaza ceasefire / Others
January 23, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us