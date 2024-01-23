WORLD
Italian PM, Turkish President Hold Talks Over Mediterranean Migrant Flows
Turkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a closed-door meeting in Istanbul over the weekend. Italian media reported that the leaders discussed ways to develop and secure the Mediterranean region. The UN Refugee Agency says nearly 50,000 migrants tried to reach Italy by boat from Libya last year, fueling concerns that facilities won't be able to cope with the massive influx. Multiple sources said, Ankara and Rome will soon sign an agreement to tackle the issue. In July last year, both countries launched the 'Rome Process' along with 20 other states and international organisations to prevent irregular migration and human trafficking. Erdogan and Meloni were also set to discuss strengthening economic ties and address the situation in Gaza. Both nations support a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at University of Trieste Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University
January 23, 2024
