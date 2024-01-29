In the intricate historical landscape of Iran, the ethnic Turks, a vital component of the country's geography, have been confronting numerous challenges throughout the past century.

The roots of the Turkic presence in the region stretch back to antiquity, gaining permanence during the Seljuk era as they established settlements. Throughout history, Turkics played a pivotal role, in founding and governing significant states in the region, thereby contributing to its cultural richness and demographic diversity, until 1925.

The collapse of the Turkic Qajar dynasty in 1925 marked a turning point, leading to the ascendancy of the Persian Pahlavi dynasty and the initiation of a policy of Persian nationalism, with lasting ramifications for the Turkic population.

This policy, implemented in the wake of political upheaval, marginalised the Iranian Turks, subjecting them to the exclusionary impact of the new nationalist policy.

Despite their significant demographic presence, estimated to be around 40 million, the Iranian Turks' national identity has been systematically overlooked and undermined by subsequent Iranian regimes. The problems of Iranian Turks continue today.

“There is systematic discrimination against Turkics and pressure for their assimilation in Iran. They are even denied their Turkic identity. The publication of Turkish books for children is prevented, while efforts are made to convert them into Persian speakers. Considering the size of Iran’s Turkish population and the services they have rendered to the country throughout history, this level of discrimination is perhaps unique in the world. It is possible to see discrimination against Turks in almost all areas such as politics, culture, economy, society, environment and sports," says Dr Mehmet Riza Heyet of Ankara University.

“The insults against Iranian Turks also reveal the ideology of the regime. In 2006, the official Iranian newspaper published a famous cartoon depicting Turks as invasive insects, who caused major riots in 28 cities of southern Azerbaijan,” says Dr Tugrul Atabay of Marmara University.

“In the last 50 years, the state of Azerbaijan has been divided into at least six provinces, and the Turkish toponyms, including the names of villages, mountains, islands and rivers, have also suffered from this Persianisation policy,” Atabay adds.

The absence of Turkish as a language of education in Iran is a central concern for Iranian Turks, constituting one of their primary challenges. Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution permits this linguistic exclusion, a facet that presidential candidates in Iran often pledge to address.

“Despite the rights granted in Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution, Turkish education isn’t allowed in schools and universities, the publication of Turkish books is subject to serious censorship, making it difficult to publish, the sphere of use of the Turkish language is narrowed, Turkic children are exposed to the assimilation policy starting from nurseries and kindergartens,” says Heyet.

“Turkish literary figures such as Fuzuli and Shahriar are humiliated, belittled and ridiculed on state television channels and in the state media in general, Turks are shown as lower class, backward and funny characters in films, all of which are under state control. In textbooks, Turks are portrayed as wild, barbaric and as invaders, and with a patronising view, Turks are humiliated in various ways and methods."

The Turkic community in Iran also advocates for first-class citizenship, increased regional welfare and an end to the marginalisation of their regions. They call for state support to preserve Turkish culture, the extension of various freedoms, and the inclusion of environmental issues in national discussions.

A prevailing belief among Iranian Turks is that Iran disproportionately allocates resources to regions dominated by Persian ethnicity, prompting calls for equitable investments in their regions.

“Underground and surface wealth in the regions where Turks live in Iran are transferred to the Centre, and the income obtained from these is made available to the central regions. Since there are limits on investment in the regions where Turks are numerically significant, business people are forced to transfer their capital to other regions. Therefore, with increase in unemployment in Turkic regions, there is a serious increase in migration to the central regions and economic difficulties are greater than in other regions," says Heyet.

This oversight stands in stark contrast to the crucial role played by Iranian Turks in both the broader Turkish world and the annals of Iranian history. Their enduring contributions to the cultural, political, and social fabric of the region have often been overshadowed by prevailing policies that prioritise a singular, Persian-centric national identity.

Discrimination also manifests itself in the environmental field. Lake Urmia in Azerbaijan province, where Turkic population is significant, was allowed to dry out by the creation of over a hundred dams, exposing the people of the region to salt storms, thus changing the demographic structure of the region. Examples include the fact that the government ignores excessive air pollution in Azerbaijani cities, especially Tabriz, the toxic factory wastes discharged into the Aras River by Armenia, and the high incidence of cancer caused by it, especially in the city of Ardabil, which breaks records.

It is even possible to see this discrimination in the field of sports. “In sports, constant conspiracy against the Tractor football team, which has gained fame as the Turkic team with the most fans, has prevented it from winning the championship. It is given much less importance and budgetary allocation in comparison with Persian teams in other sports. Successful Turkic athletes are depicted as Iranians while unsuccessful ones are marked as Turks. Traktor and other Iranian Turkish teams are not allowed to play matches with teams from Türkiye, despite their requests," adds Heyet.

The historical trajectory of Iranian Turks is intricately woven into the broader narrative of Iran's evolution, reflecting both moments of unity and discord. The Turkic communities, with their distinct history, language and cultural heritage, have faced the challenges of assimilation into an overarching national identity that often marginalises their unique contributions.

Despite being an integral part of Iran's diverse mosaic, Iranian Turks find themselves contending with a narrative that downplays their significance and perpetuates a monolithic understanding of the nation.

As the Iranian regime navigates the complexities of managing a diverse populace, the question of recognising and affirming the identities of Iranian Turks remains central. Their multifaceted history, replete with periods of coexistence and tensions, reflects the broader struggle for cultural inclusivity within the Iranian state.

The rich contributions of Iranian Turks to the nation's history merit acknowledgement and celebration, fostering a collective identity that embraces the diverse threads of Iran's cultural heritage. It is a narrative that goes beyond mere demographics, transcending numbers to recognise the impact of Iranian Turks on the nation's identity and character.