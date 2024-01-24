January 24, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
'This is the seventh time I’ve been displaced’: Palestinians flee Khan Younis
Displaced Palestinians are now evacuating Khan Younis in search of safety in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, as Israeli forces intensify ground operations and attacks in southern parts of blockaded Gaza. Palestinians in the southern city say this is the worst they have faced since Israel’s offensive began. #Gaza
