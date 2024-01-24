January 24, 2024
Trump wins New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary
It's been forecast for a long time, but it's looking like a near certainty that November's presidential election in the US will be between Donald Trump and his successor, Joe Biden. The Republican primaries are a two-horse race, and maybe soon a coronation. Trump has beaten Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, the second in the party's selection process for its nominee. Can anything stop him? Andy Roesgen reports.
