Türkiye and Iran have agreed on the importance of avoiding steps that would further threaten the security and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We discussed the need to put an end to Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza and take urgent steps toward establishing a just and lasting peace," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi following their meeting in Ankara.

Recounting that Türkiye has sent over 30,000 tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to Al Arish port in northeastern Egypt, including 26,000 tons of flour, since October 7, Erdogan said, "We reiterated our support for the just cause of Palestine and reaffirmed our commitment to continue collaboration on this matter."

'Türkiye's stance praiseworthy'

Raisi said that Tehran and Ankara have had “good relations” for many years, adding that Iran wants to elevate them to even “higher levels” in the future.

Both presidents also exchanged views on the recent developments in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Caucasus during the meeting, he said.

"The Palestinian issue is in the focus of Türkiye and Iran," he added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi further said that Türkiye’s support and stance against oppression on the Palestinian issue is “praiseworthy.”

“President Erdogan and I are in agreement regarding the Palestinian cause and recognition of rights of Palestinian people,” Raisi said.

Referring to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the Turkish president expressed: “Victory in this process will be of our Palestinian brothers.”

“We are working and will work with all our might to stop the massacres, establish a ceasefire, and open the way to permanent peace in the region,” he underlined.

'US, the biggest culprit'

Raisi said the “most disturbing issue” in the world is the Palestinian issue, and that the US is “the biggest culprit” in the current situation.

“The actions of the Zionist regime are supported by the US and Western countries. In fact, the US is the biggest culprit in these crimes," Iranian president expressed, adding:

Regarding the Israeli war on Gaza, the Iranian leader criticised the US's support for Israeli decisions, as well as the "dysfunctionality" of international institutions, including the UN.

He stressed international community that “cutting off political and economic relations with the Zionist regime will be a deterrent to ending these Zionist murders.”

The Iranian president urged the world to make efforts to establish a new global order of justice, saying that Tehran and Ankara’s cooperation in this area with other countries will be effective.

“Those who oppress the Palestinian people should be punished. We will strive for the Palestinian people to obtain their rights,” he added.

Earlier, the Health Ministry in the blockaded Gaza said on Wednesday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has jumped to 25,700.

The ministry in a statement said 63,740 others have also been injured.

Israeli forces committed 24 massacres across Palestine's Gaza in the past 24 hours, killing 210 people and wounding 386 others, the statement said, adding: “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers cannot reach them."

About 85% of Gazans have since been displaced, all of them are food insecure and the health system is collapsing. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Elevating Turkish-Iranian relations to higher levels

Raisi further said that Tehran and Ankara have “good relations” for many years, adding that Iran wants to elevate them to even “higher levels” in the future.

The president emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism, saying terrorist organisations have been operating with "the support of Western countries."

“We believe that the security of Türkiye is our security, as the security of countries in the region is our security. We consider any insecurity in the region to be our own. Therefore, we are very determined in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Cooperation against PKK/PYD/YPG

Both leaders discussed the importance of further strengthening cooperation against the PKK/PYD/YPG, PJAK terror groups, which target the security of countries and the region, Erdogan said.

Turkish president also condemned heinous terrorist attack in Kerman on January 3, saying "I want to express that Türkiye stands by Iran in the fight against terrorism."

"We prioritise deepening our relations with our neighbour Iran based on mutual trust and common interests," he said, adding that they once again confirmed this commitment during the meeting.

Türkiye, Iran sign 10 agreements

“We have not terminated and will not terminate our economic and trade relations with our neighbour Iran due to sanctions,” Erdogan further said.

"We have made progress … toward our annual $30 billion trade target with Iran," Erdogan added.

Both presidents discussed mutual steps to be taken with Raisi to improve trade between two countries, he added.

"We indicated that resolving the challenges faced by our business community would make a significant contribution to these efforts," the Turkish president said.

After the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, 10 agreements were signed between the two countries in various fields.

Some of the signed agreements are as follows: Memorandum of Understanding on media and communication cooperation, Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation, and Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector.