WORLD
Yemen's Houthis fired three missiles at vessels in Red Sea, US claims
Washington says three missiles fired by Houthis — who say they will target ships heading to Israel — did not hit their targets, with two intercepted and one missing the mark.
The Houthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 24, 2024

Yemen's Houthis launched missiles at ships in the Red Sea, but two were intercepted and the third missed, the White House has claimed.

US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target shipping, while Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids on missiles that were ready to fire –– but the Iran-backed group has vowed to continue its attacks.

"There were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, one missile missed ... and the other two were shot down by a US Navy destroyer," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missiles were fired "toward the US-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit," but did not mention a second vessel being targeted.

"There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The Huthis began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war.

The Yemeni group has since declared US and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said Tuesday that it had been several days since the last Houthi attack, but noted that "they do maintain some capability" and that "it's not out of the question that there could be additional strikes."

In addition to military action, Washington is seeking to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Houthis, redesignating them as a terrorist organization last week after previously having dropped that label soon after President Joe Biden took office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
