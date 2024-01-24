TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
Four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye will work on Mozart's Requiem with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants, the choir director says, as the Turkish capital holds an international Walter Strauss Masterclass this year.
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
The State Polyphonic Choir, which held its first concert in 1989 under the direction of Ahmed Adnan Saygun, has given over a thousand concerts in many cities across Türkiye. /Photo: AA / Others
January 24, 2024

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir has been bringing together conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe for theoretical and practical training in the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass.

The training will be held at the CSO Historical Hall in the capital Ankara this year, with the participation of Swedish conductor Gary Graden.  

The masterclass has been dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.  

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem pointed out that the training has gained global recognition. "The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Erdem said.

He said that they received many applications from Europe, emphasising the importance of conductors working with a professional choir.  "For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers, and conductors come here to improve themselves.

"This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Mozart's Requiem," Erdem added.  

Underlining that they provide international certification to conductors after the training, Erdem said, "The European Choir Federation highlights the choir conducting training in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Türkiye, recommending it to conductors and aspiring conductors. Ankara has become one of the cities to visit for learning conducting."  

He stated that they meticulously select the participants with an artistic committee, and this year, they invited participant conductors from Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Finding his work with the choir gratifying, Graden said, "It is crucial for the State Polyphonic Choir to provide conducting training. They are doing a valuable work.”

Since 2017, the choir has continued its work under the direction of Erdem.

Among its notable performances are the world premiere of Harbison's work dedicated to Pope John Paul II in the Vatican, Mahler's 2nd Symphony in Berlin, Britten's War Requiem, and Verdi's Requiem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us