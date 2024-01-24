The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir has been bringing together conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe for theoretical and practical training in the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass.

The training will be held at the CSO Historical Hall in the capital Ankara this year, with the participation of Swedish conductor Gary Graden.

The masterclass has been dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem pointed out that the training has gained global recognition. "The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Erdem said.

He said that they received many applications from Europe, emphasising the importance of conductors working with a professional choir. "For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers, and conductors come here to improve themselves.

"This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Mozart's Requiem," Erdem added.

Underlining that they provide international certification to conductors after the training, Erdem said, "The European Choir Federation highlights the choir conducting training in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Türkiye, recommending it to conductors and aspiring conductors. Ankara has become one of the cities to visit for learning conducting."

He stated that they meticulously select the participants with an artistic committee, and this year, they invited participant conductors from Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Finding his work with the choir gratifying, Graden said, "It is crucial for the State Polyphonic Choir to provide conducting training. They are doing a valuable work.”

Since 2017, the choir has continued its work under the direction of Erdem.

Among its notable performances are the world premiere of Harbison's work dedicated to Pope John Paul II in the Vatican, Mahler's 2nd Symphony in Berlin, Britten's War Requiem, and Verdi's Requiem.