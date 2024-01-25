Palestinian-American musician uses his platform for Gaza

Israel's war on Gaza has led to a shift in messaging from some artists and musicians, who now feel a moral duty to speak up against one of the deadliest military campaigns in recent history. One of the most vocal is Anees. The Palestinian-American performer grew up in the Washington DC area and is using his platform to highlight the Palestinian experience in Gaza and beyond. Yasmine El-Sabawi caught up with him.