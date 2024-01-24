January 24, 2024
Thousands of protesters march against immigration bill
France is set to consider new laws on immigration that could see a harder stance on foreigners. The laws have been hailed by French far right politicians, including Marine Le Pen, as an ideological victory. But tens of thousands of protesters disagree and have called on President Emmanuel Macron to not sign the new rules into law. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
