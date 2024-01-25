January 25, 2024
Erdoğan: Türkiye, Iran stand together in the fight against terror
The conflict in Gaza featured prominently during a meeting between the Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara. Both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ibrahim Raisi have similar views on the conflict, and both countries may have an important role to play in bringing it to an end. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
