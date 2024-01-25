WORLD
Israeli army targets UN centre sheltering thousands in Gaza
The United States says it deplores an Israeli attack on a UN training centre in southern Gaza. The facility in Khan Younis is being used as a shelter, but Israeli tank fire has killed at least nine people and left dozens injured. The Israeli army says its operation in Gaza's second biggest city is the last large-scale ground assault before a move to what it calls lower-intensity operations. The Israelis have said that before. They've reached the gates of the three main hospitals in Khan Younis, trapping thousands of sheltering civilians. Andy Roesgen reports.
January 25, 2024
