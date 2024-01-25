January 25, 2024
Israeli army targets UN centre sheltering thousands in Gaza
The United States says it deplores an Israeli attack on a UN training centre in southern Gaza. The facility in Khan Younis is being used as a shelter, but Israeli tank fire has killed at least nine people and left dozens injured. The Israeli army says its operation in Gaza's second biggest city is the last large-scale ground assault before a move to what it calls lower-intensity operations. The Israelis have said that before. They've reached the gates of the three main hospitals in Khan Younis, trapping thousands of sheltering civilians. Andy Roesgen reports.
