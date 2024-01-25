TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's AK Party urges international action to end Gaza bloodshed
The Party's head of foreign relations highlights the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Palestine's Gaza, especially the alarming number of children losing limbs.
January 25, 2024

Türkiye's AK Party has urged the international community to take collective efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli violence in Palestine's Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“We call on the international community to make every effort possible to help end the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and the West Bank, and achieve a just and lasting peaceful settlement between Israel and Palestine,” Zafer Sirakaya, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of AK Party, said on Thursday.

“We reject any attack on the elderly, women, or children, regardless of who perpetrates it or for whatever reason,” Sirakaya added in a statement released by the party, highlighting the unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The statement underscored the alarming number of children losing limbs, condemning the actions as a violation of human rights.

Decrying how the UN Security Council "has failed to intervene," the AK Party welcomed South Africa’s recent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying “it will be imperative to act upon the implementation of its ruling including the provisional measures if the ICJ so decides.”

Occupation and displacement

Sirakaya lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's active engagement in crisis resolution efforts and stressed the urgent need to bring “stability” to the region, advocating a two-state solution for the conflict.

He stressed the need to address the root cause of the conflict, namely the Israeli occupation, and called for an independent, sovereign State of Palestine based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

With nearly 90 percent of Gaza's population forcibly displaced, Sirakaya said: "We need to address the issue of occupation because some Israeli authorities are already calling for the expulsion of all Palestinians from their land.”

“Israeli politicians used two incompatible terms: ‘Voluntary displacement.’ Forced displacements are unacceptable and constitute a breach of international humanitarian law," he added.

The party also expressed readiness to collaborate for peace and alleviate further suffering in the region.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
