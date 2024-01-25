WORLD
2 MIN READ
More snow expected in Japan after hundreds of vehicles trapped on highway
The 6-kilometre traffic jam happened after two trailers got stuck in the snow, forcing soldiers to come in and help free the vehicles.
More snow expected in Japan after hundreds of vehicles trapped on highway
The traffic jam occurred on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu prefecture. / Photo: AFP
January 25, 2024

Weather officials in Japan have predicted more heavy snow, a day after nearly 800 vehicles were trapped for hours on an expressway in central Japan.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Thursday that as much as 60 centimetres of snow could fall in the Tohoku region through Friday, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, with heavy snow also expected on the northern island of Hokkaido and in other areas.

The 6-kilometre traffic jam happened after two trailers got stuck in the snow on Wednesday, forcing soldiers to come in and help free the vehicles.

The traffic jam occurred on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu prefecture. Two children in a stranded vehicle became sick and were taken to a hospital, Kyodo reported.

The Central Nippon Expressway Co. closed the road and mobilized snowplows and tow trucks to clear the stranded vehicles, while delivering snacks, drinking water and portable toilets for those trapped.

The Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan’s army, dispatched troops to join relief efforts at the request of the governor of Gifu.

Cold air from the west formed a cold front that caused heavy snow to fall in Japan’s north-central region. The severe weather also led to accidents in a number of locations.

RelatedMany dead, dozens injured as heavy snow batters Japan
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us