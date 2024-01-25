January 25, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Threat of measles is rapidly spreading across Europe
The threat of measles is spreading rapidly across Europe. The World Health Organization says the increase is alarming, but not unexpected due to the decline in vaccination rates in recent years. Health authorities in the UK are particularly concerned, because they estimate more than 3.4 million children under the age of 16 are unprotected and at risk. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
Threat of measles is rapidly spreading across Europe / Others
Explore