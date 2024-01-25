WORLD
1 MIN READ
Serbia Announces Massive Boost to Defence Spending As Tensions With Kosovo Grow
It was a trend that was already in motion, but made much worse after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. The Balkans is witnessing a mini arms race, where several countries are boosting their arsenals at record pace. Serbia is the latest to flex its military ambitions, announcing its largest investment ever in ammunition. Serbia's President Aleksander Vucic said the buildup is in response to US plans to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kosovo. The two neighbors saw a string of violent clashes last year, with both countries fortfying their border. Adama Munu explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL ARMS RACE / TRT World
January 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us