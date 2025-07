JUST 2 DEGREES: THE FEROCIOUS FIRE ANT

Unusually heavy rains in Australia are forcing fire ants to migrate, and it's got people very nervous. Also, where is the world's largest iceberg going? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Gerbrand Haverkamp of the World Benchmarking Alliance; Northumbria University's Sammie Buzzard; and Reece Pianta of the Invasive Species Council