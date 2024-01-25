January 25, 2024
Is the Gaza war expanding?
Since the war in Gaza started, many have worried it would spark a larger regional conflict. While that has not happened - at least not yet - other armed actors are being drawn in. So what does this escalation mean and where will it end? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Iranian American Academic and Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
