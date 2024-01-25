WORLD
France's top court rejects large parts of controversial immigration law
French Constitutional Council rejects key aspects of the bill on social benefits, family reunification, and immigration quotas.
Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin hailed the ruling. / Photo: AFP
January 25, 2024

France's highest constitutional authority rejected more than a third of articles in a contentious immigration bill adopted under pressure from the right.

The Constitutional Council ruling notably rejected on Thursday measures in the bill toughening access to social benefits and family reunification, as well as the introduction of immigration quotas set by parliament.

It upheld much of the bill initially presented by President Emmanuel Macron's government, but censured contentious additions made under pressure from the right and far right.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin hailed the ruling.

"The Constitutional Council has approved all the government's text," he wrote on X, formally Twitter.

'Only solution'

But Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, criticised what he said was a "coup by the judges, with the backing of the president".

He called for a referendum on immigration as the "only solution".

The court dismissed 32 out of 86 amendments on the grounds they were not related to the subject of the law.

They could however be accepted later as part of different legislation.

It also censured three more partially or in full over their essence. It partially rejected the setting of immigration quotas by parliament.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
