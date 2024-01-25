WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands flee Khan Younis as Israeli army surrounds city
Israeli forces in the North of Gaza have killed 20 Palestinians as they waited for humanitarian aid to be distributed. In the south of the strip, the Israeli military is continuing its siege of Khan Younis, where thousands of civilians are trapped and under fire. Some of Gaza's few remaining hospitals are surrounded by tanks and soldiers. Negotiations to achieve a temporary halt to the fighting seem to have stalled, and a leaked audio tape of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu insulting Qatar and its role as a mediator could jeopardise the process. Obaida Hitto has more.
Palestinians flee Khan Younis / Others
January 25, 2024
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us