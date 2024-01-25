January 25, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s crime minister
Netanyahu and his government are accused of carrying out a genocide, like the Nazis in Germany and the Milosevic administration in Yugoslavia. How did the crime of genocide become the subject of international courts, and who has been tried, and how, so far?
Netanyahu and his government are accused of carrying out a genocide, like the Nazis in Germany and the Milosevic administration in Yugoslavia. How did the crime of genocide become the subject of international courts, and who has been tried, and how, so far? / Others
Explore