WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moscow and Kiev trade blame over downed plane carrying 65 POWs
The war of words between Russia and Ukraine over the downing of a Russian cargo plane on Wednesday continues. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accused Moscow of playing with the lives of prisoners of war. Russia says 65 Ukrainian prisoners died when the plane came down and has called for a UN Security Council discussion on the tragedy. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
Russia blames Ukraine military plane crash / Others
January 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us