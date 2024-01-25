WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zionism: Manufacturing a State
The documentary titled 'Zionism: Manufacturing a State' delves into the intricate relationship between religion and ideology within the context of Israel’s Gaza war. It features prominent Jewish rabbis and scholars who express their concerns about the impact of Zionism on Judaism. The film meticulously traces the historical roots of Zionism within the broader landscape of Israel’s evolution. It highlights key moments that have shaped its trajectory, offering viewers a detailed look at the development of this ideology. Through a comprehensive exploration of Israel’s history, the documentary draws connections between the inception of Zionism and contemporary events unfolding in Gaza. This approach helps to illuminate the complex dynamics at play. By examining the ideological underpinnings of Zionism and their manifestation in current geopolitical dynamics, the documentary aims to provide viewers with a nuanced understanding of the complex interplay between religion, ideology, and Israel’s Gaza campaign.
The documentary titled “Zionism: Manufacturing a State” delves into the intricate relationship between religion and ideology within the context of Israel’s Gaza war. Notably, Jewish rabbis and scholars feature prominently in the narrative, expressing concerns about the impact of Zionism on Judaism. The documentary meticulously traces the historical roots of Zionism within the broader landscape of Israel’s evolution, shedding light on key moments that have shaped its trajectory. Through a comprehensive exploration of Israel’s history, the film draws connections between the inception of Zionism and contemporary events unfolding in Gaza. By examining the ideological underpinnings of Zionism and their manifestation in current geopolitical dynamics, the documentary aims to provide viewers with a nuanced understanding of the complex interplay between religion, ideology, and Israel’s Gaza campaign. / Others
January 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us