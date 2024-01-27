WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia recalls envoy to Argentina after Milei dubs Petro 'murderer'
Argentine President Javier Milei's comments targeting Colombian leader Gustavo Petro are "disrespectful", says Bogota, calling Milei a "hypocrite."
Colombia recalls envoy to Argentina after Milei dubs Petro 'murderer'
Milei, 53, took oath in December 2023 with vows of harsh spending cuts and economic reforms aimed at curbing rampant inflation. / Photo: Reuters
January 27, 2024

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations, following comments from Argentine President Javier Milei in which he called his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer."

In an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot, Milei called Petro "a communist murderer who is ruining Colombia."

Janiot shared the interview with Milei on her YouTube account.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, called Milei's comments "disrespectful and irresponsible" and said they "violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina."

"On behalf of the Government of Colombia, I present my strongest protest against the disrespectful and irresponsible statements of the President of the Argentine Republic, Mr. Javier Milei, against the President @petrogustavo, during an interview with the journalist Ángela Patricia Janiot, issued on January 25," Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Colombia's Ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, also slammed Milei's comments, calling him a "hypocrite."

"While today he asks our government for approval for his new ambassador in Colombia, he calls the president a murderer @petrogustavo," he said in a tweet.

"We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our peoples must be above differences."

Milei, 53, took oath in December 2023 with vows of harsh spending cuts and economic reforms aimed at curbing rampant inflation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us