WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump ordered to pay $83.3M in defamation damages
A jury in New York has ordered Donald Trump to pay more than 83 million dollars in damages to columnist E Jean Carroll for defamatory comments he made about her while he was president. Trump had been found guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll last year, and the jury's job here was to determine how much he should pay. It's another legal set-back for the front runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Craig Boswell reports.
Trumps's Defamation Penalty / Others
January 27, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us