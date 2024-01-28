January 28, 2024
UNRWA chief expresses shock over funding cuts by 9 nations based on Israeli allegations
Following the withdrawal of funds by several countries, UNRWA Secretary General Philippe Lazzarini has taken to social media. He said: UNRWA's lifesaving assistance is about to end following countries decisions to cut their funding to the Agency. Our humanitarian operation, on which two million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing.
