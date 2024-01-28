WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's IRGC seizes foreign vessel carrying 2M litres of 'smuggled fuel'
The ship "was seized in accordance with a court order," Iranian media quoted an IRGC commander as saying, adding that 14 crew members on board were also arrested.
Iran's IRGC seizes foreign vessel carrying 2M litres of 'smuggled fuel'
Iranian forces regularly target tankers illegally transporting fuel in the Gulf. / Photo: AP Archive
January 28, 2024

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around two million litres of "smuggled fuel" near the country's southern coast, local media reported.

"A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with two million litres of smuggled diesel," Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The ship "was seized in accordance with a court order," the agency said, quoting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Haidar Honaryan.

Fourteen crew members were also arrested, he noted, saying they were nationals of "two Asian countries," without specifying which.

Iran, a major oil producer, has among the cheapest petrol prices in the world, which encourages fuel trafficking.

RelatedIran seizes tanker with 900 tonnes of 'smuggled fuel'

Iranian forces regularly target tankers illegally transporting fuel in the Gulf.

In September, Iran seized two oil tankers flying the flags of Panama and Tanzania and arrested their crews for allegedly carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf.

The US military has recently intensified its presence in the Gulf, accusing Iran of seizing vessels, or attempting to, in the strategic shipping lane.

On July 6, the US military said the Guard had seized a commercial ship in the Gulf, one day after having accused Iranian forces of carrying out two similar attempts off the coast of Oman.

Tehran said the intercepted ship had been transporting more than one million litres of "smuggled fuel."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us